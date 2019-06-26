Toowoomba Horse Trainer Ben Currie Faces Criminal Charges

Image: Facebook/Ben Currie

Toowoomba’s high profile horse trainer Ben Currie is now facing criminal charges after being accused of doping his race horses.

The 28-year-old has been charged with fraud following a 14 month investigation.

Police say he sourced and gave unregulated supplements to horses from 2016 to 2019, in a way that tried to circumvent current testing from the racing industry.

It is also alleged Currie benefited through entitlement to prize money distributed by Racing Queensland.

He will front Toowoomba Court next month while he's already serving the 7 and a half year ban handed to him by stewards after being found guilty of bringing horses to race with prohibited substances, including cocaine.

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!