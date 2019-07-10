Toowoomba Man Charged With Seven Break & Enters - But That’s Not All…

Helidon has seen an increase recently in break and enters, with both homes and businesses targeted.
Police investigations have led to a 45-year-old Toowoomba man charged with:
- Seven counts of break and enter
- Eight counts of possessing tainted property
- Two counts of stealing
The man has a date with the Toowoomba Magistrates Court next week on July 16.
The investigations also led police to a 15-year-old East Toowoomba boy who has been charged with:
- Three counts of break and enter
- One count of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and commit indictable offence
- Possessing drug utensils
- One count of unlawful use of a vehicle
He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.
