Toowoomba Man Charged With Seven Break & Enters - But That’s Not All…

10 July 2019

Helidon has seen an increase recently in break and enters, with both homes and businesses targeted.

Police investigations have led to a 45-year-old Toowoomba man charged with:

  • Seven counts of break and enter
  • Eight counts of possessing tainted property
  • Two counts of stealing

The man has a date with the Toowoomba Magistrates Court next week on July 16.

The investigations also led police to a 15-year-old East Toowoomba boy who has been charged with:

  • Three counts of break and enter
  • One count of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and commit indictable offence
  • Possessing drug utensils
  • One count of unlawful use of a vehicle

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

