Toowoomba Police Appeal for Information: Stolen Jewellery

Images: QPS

Toowoomba Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate stolen jewellery (pictured).

This jewellery was allegedly stolen during a break and enter of a private residence on Gostwyck Street, Newtown, on June 13.

The jewellery is described to be of Africa origin and distinctive in design.

If you have any knowledge of the location of this jewellery, please contact police:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

QUOTE REF #: QP1901144375

