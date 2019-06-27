Toowoomba Police Are Reminding Us to LOCK Our Vehicles

Toowoomba Police are again urging residents of the importance of locking their vehicles when left unattended, even if this is for a short period.

They are also reminding us that if people need to leave any valuables particularly wallets, purses, phones or laptops in their vehicles, that the property is hidden from view where possible.

Police advise people to secure any items in the back of utes and trucks in locked compartments or tool boxes that are secured to the vehicle or remove them when the vehicle is unattended.

