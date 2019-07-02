Toowoomba Police Asking for Public’s Assistance in Relation to Stolen Property

Images: QPS

Toowoomba Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating an owner for the below pictured property.

These above items were found in Kingsthorpe on June 27, 2019.

If you believe these items to be yours, contact police and quote police reference QP1901235198.

Please note that proof of ownership may be required.

POLICELINK: 131.444

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!