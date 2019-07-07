TOOWOOMBA: Police Investigate a Number of Fraud and Theft Offences

Police, investigating a number of fraud and stealing offences in Toowoomba last month, have released CCTV and images of a man who may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

The investigation follows the theft of two bank cards on June 11 from a Toyota Hi Ace van that was parked in Ramsay Street, Centenary Heights.

The stolen cards were then used by the male offender at various businesses around Toowoomba to purchase a number of items.

The man is seen on CCTV footage using the cards at a Margaret Street shopping centre in Toowoomba City between 12.09pm and 12.36pm.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of the man, please contact police.

