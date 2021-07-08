Toowoomba Police On The Hunt For Trio Of Bandits

Toowoomba Police were on the hunt for three bandits after a week-long crime spree across the region.

The trio attempted to break into Toowoomba’s Queensland Bike & 4WD dealership around 2 AM Wednesday, using straps and a stolen Toyota wagon to try and remove the steel bars safeguarding the premises.

Unsuccessful in their endeavour to enter the showroom, the gang piled into their car and fled the scene.

Police believed the threesome were the same group who broke into the Biddeston Store hours earlier, trying to steal cigarettes before being thwarted by the shop’s owner.

The vehicle, a white Toyota LandCruiser, registration number 080XHV, was stolen from a Rockville address last Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or 1800 333 000.

