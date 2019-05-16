Toowoomba Region’s Flood Management Project Wins National Planning Excellence Award

On Wednesday night, Toowoomba Regional Council’s (TRC) flood management project added a prestigious Planning Institute of Australia (PIA) national award to its list of honours.

TRC’s Toowoomba Region Flood Management - Safer Stronger, More Resilient Region project was awarded the national ‘Hard Won Victory’ honour at PIA’s National Awards for Planning Excellence 2019 at the Gold Coast.

The ‘Hard Won Victory Award’ recognises innovative solutions, significant effort and leadership to overcome a planning challenge. It acknowledges the achievement of positive planning benefits that shape the future of the community and build resilience. It highlights the complex nature of the project, extensive collaboration and consultation undertaken, and use of latest technology to provide a sound evidence base for hazard planning.

Cr Anne Glasheen said Council initiated the project in the wake of the destructive 2010/2011 flood events that resulted in three deaths in the Toowoomba Region and significant and widespread damage to public and private infrastructure.

“The award recognises a ‘hard won victory’ that was achieved in partnership with the community, the Insurance Council of Australia, the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, development industry and flood management, agriculture and emergency services sectors,” Cr Glasheen said.

Cr Carol Taylor said the Flood Risk Assessment Planning Evaluation and Scheme Amendment (FRAPESA) project was at the core of this work.

“FRAPESA delivered multiple flood studies for 30 townships, the Condamine River catchment and comprehensive recommendations to better regulate development within flood risk areas to protect people, property, infrastructure and the environment from flooding.” Cr Taylor said.

