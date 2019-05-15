Toowoomba Regional Council Committee Moves to Simplify Water Restrictions

Toowoomba Regional Council Water and Waste Committee has moved to simplify water restriction guidelines for residential users. The recommended changes will be considered at the Council meeting on Tuesday, 21st May 2019.

TRC Chair of Water and Waste, Cr Nancy Sommerfield said the committee’s proposed changes would simplify water restrictions and make them consistent throughout the Region.

“The changes proposed by the committee will see the four current water restrictions documents replaced by a single, simpler and more user-friendly document for residential customers,” Cr Sommerfield said.

The proposed changes include:

Permanent Conservation Measures name will change to Low-Level Restrictions

Target levels for each restriction level have been lowered

No water on Mondays will remain

Watering times have been changed from 4.00pm – 4.30pm to 5.30pm – 6.30pm

One day per week extra for garden watering added to Medium Level restrictions to assist gardeners to keep their gardens alive; and

After a formal warning, water restrictions will be enforced and fines will be issued.

“Water is an extremely valuable commodity and we are asking all residents to work with us through these challenging times.

“Despite current dry conditions green space is important for the well-being of the community."

