Toowoomba Regional Council Considers One-Hour Parking Trial in Toowoomba CBD

A trial to increase the turnover of parking spaces throughout the Toowoomba CBD is being considered by Toowoomba Regional Council.

Infrastructure portfolio leader Councillor James O’Shea said the decision to begin a trial of one-hour parking had been based on feedback received by the community and businesses owners.

“Council is eager to see local businesses thrive and continues to investigate options on how parking can be further improved across the region, including the Toowoomba CBD,” he said.

“We understand the issues businesses in the CBD are facing and based on the feedback we’ve received, moving to one hour parking will be beneficial for both retailers and customers.

“The change from two-hour to one-hour parking will allow for greater turnover of customers and improve availability of parking spaces for customers and visitors.”

Under the trial, the current two-hour centre parking on Ruthven Street (between Herries Street and Chalk Drive) and on Margaret Street (between Victoria and Ruthven Streets) will be changed to one-hour. The kerbside short-stay car parking and spaces allocated for persons with disabilities, and for other purposes, will not change.

“The change to one-hour parking is part of a broader piece of work Council is undertaking on a CBD Car Parking Strategy review,” Cr O’Shea said.

“As part of this review, Council is considering a number of options to optimise and better manage existing parking within the CBD.

“In the meantime, we ask business owners to make sure their staff are using the mix of all-day parking options which are currently available across the city including the Water Street car park, Chalk Lane and Chalk Drive car parks, Neil Street Bus Interchange, Station Street, Julia Street, Clifford Street, Central car park (three-hour), Neil and Annand Street car parks to ensure there are adequate spaces available in the CBD for their customers and visitors.”

If endorsed by Council at the Ordinary Meeting on 23 July 2019, the trial of one hour parking will begin on 5 August.

