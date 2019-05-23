Toowoomba Regional Council Endorses Seasonal Changes to Water Restrictions

Toowoomba Regional Council (TRC) has adopted seasonal variations to its water restriction guidelines for residents on medium level restrictions at the Ordinary Meeting of Council on 21 May 2019.

TRC Water and Waste Committee Chair Cr Nancy Sommerfield said the changes continued Council’s push to make water restrictions more user-friendly for residents.

“In our current climate, water restrictions are vital for this region and it’s important we’re working with our communities to make sure the watering times fit in with the needs of our residents which is pertinent to those residents already on medium water restrictions,” Cr Sommerfield said.

“Feedback has indicated that during the winter months, the watering times, for those on medium restrictions, needs to vary due to safety concerns, temperature and plant health which is why we moved this motion which will come in place as of now.”

The seasonal variations for residents on medium level water restrictions are:

1 April to 30 September – watering times are set from 4.30-5.30pm

1 October to 31 March – watering times are set from 5.30-6.30pm.

Cr Sommerfield said Council would continue to look at further ways of simplifying water restrictions.

You can read more at: TRC changes to water restrictions.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!