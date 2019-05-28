Toowoomba Retirees Planning To “Enjoy the Finer Things in Life” With $200,000 Win!

Toowoomba has done it again! We have another winner in Golden Casket’s Lucky Lotteries.

A Toowoomba couple have picked up a cool $200,000 in in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1322, drawn Thursday 23 May 2019.

The retirees are today planning to “travel Australia in style” after discovering they’re suddenly $200,000 richer.

Confirming their win with a Golden Casket official this morning, the couple revealed how they discovered their good fortune.



“I always check our tickets online and when I checked this one I saw confetti falling down the computer screen,” the husband laughed.



“I thought maybe I’d won $12 or a free ticket so when $200,000 appeared on the screen I thought ‘there’s no way that could be right’!



“I kept re-checking the ticket, over and over.



“We really did not believe it!”



The pair, who had been playing Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot sporadically, said they’d enjoy every moment of their prize.



“We’ll be travelling Australia in style!” he said.



“When we get to destinations instead of skipping the helicopter ride because it’s too expensive, we’ll be jumping in the helicopter without even asking the price!



“We will certainly be splashing out and be doing all the extra little things and enjoy the finer things!”



The happy couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning entry at NewsXpress on West, Shop 5, Westridge Shopping Centre, 300 West Street, Toowoomba.

Congratulations and enjoy your travels!

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!