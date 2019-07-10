Toowoomba’s LifeFlight Base The Busiest in Queensland

Toowoomba’s LifeFlight Base is by far Queensland’s busiest according to new stats released that indicate rescuers were called out to over 640 missions last year.

The statistics also reveal more than six thousand people have received lifesaving care from LifeFlight crews and doctors in the past 12 months.

Since the organisation’s first airlift, in 1979, more than 56,000 patients have been rescued.

In the 2018-2019 financial year, Brisbane crews flew 508 critical missions, nearly 8 per cent more than last year.

The airlifts are valued at more than $6.3 million, but come at no cost to patients.

TOP 5 TOOWOOMBA PATIENT INJURY AND ILLNESS TYPES:

Medical illness/ infection (84) Motor vehicle & motorcycle accidents – on/off road, quad bike & pedestrian (76) Cardiac conditions (46) Respiratory conditions (41) Falls – animal, bushwalking/climbing, elderly, medical, other (37)

Aircraft Captain Dave Hampshire says that the numbers continuing to grow:

