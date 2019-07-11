Toowoomba Trio Recognised with Long Service Awards After Decades of JP Service

(from left) Clifford Hughes, Barry Kranz and Colin Chalk receive their Justice of the Peace long service awards from David Janetzki MP.

Three Toowoomba men have been recognised for keeping the wheels of justice turning for a collective 147 years.

Member for Toowoomba South David Janetzki MP presented Barry Kranz, Colin Chalk and Clifford Hughes with Justice of the Peace long service awards for 50 years, 50 years, and 40 years respectively.

Mr Kranz, a retired cabinetmaker and corner store owner, has served as a JP for 53 years.

He remains busy signing legal documents for his fellow residents at Willow Glen Retirement Community.

Mr Chalk, a retired motorcycle mechanic and small business owner, has served as a JP for 52 years.

He lives in Toowoomba with his wife Jadwiga who he travelled to Poland in 1988 to meet after they had been pen pals for two years.

Mr Hughes, a retired scientist and academic, became a JP 42 years ago while working in a hospital laboratory.

Mr Janetzki congratulated the trio on their long service awards and presented them with commemorative certificates.

“JPs play a valuable role in keeping the wheels of justice turning in our community,” Mr Janetzki said.

“It is often an under appreciated service but they have continued their volunteering for many decades,” he said.

We thank you all.

