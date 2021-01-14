Top 5 Dave Grohl MMMoments

From our long relationship with Dave

Article heading image for Top 5 Dave Grohl MMMoments

Image: Dave Grohl, supplied

To celebrate Dave Grohl's Birthday today we look back at the Top 5 Moments on Triple M:

5. His love for Aussie music.
Dave has personally invited local bands to tour with them, and some even got to play the Foo Fighters music festival Cal Jam:

4. Getting fan Taylor Hawkins to join the band:

 

3. His appreciate for school teachers, in particular his Mum:

 

2. The importance of being a father:

 

1. The greatest story ever told to Triple M's own Jane Kennedy:

Post


Happy Birthday Dave!

14 January 2021

Dave Grohl
Triple M Rock
Foo Fighters
Listen Live!
Dave Grohl
Triple M Rock
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl
Triple M Rock
Foo Fighters
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs