Top 5 Dave Grohl MMMoments
From our long relationship with Dave
Image: Dave Grohl, supplied
To celebrate Dave Grohl's Birthday today we look back at the Top 5 Moments on Triple M:
5. His love for Aussie music.
Dave has personally invited local bands to tour with them, and some even got to play the Foo Fighters music festival Cal Jam:
4. Getting fan Taylor Hawkins to join the band:
3. His appreciate for school teachers, in particular his Mum:
2. The importance of being a father:
1. The greatest story ever told to Triple M's own Jane Kennedy:
Happy Birthday Dave!