Top Doctors Call On Communities To Exercise Vigilance As NSW Reopens

As New South Wales businesses start preparations for the reopening of the state this Monday, we're being warned that now more than ever, people need to practice vigilance as restrictions ease.

“If you’re making plans to social once restrictions are eased, we still do have Covid circulating around our communities. Now I know not being able to see loved ones is hard and I’m not suggesting that any of us should do anything we’re not allowed to do it's just a sign that we’ve gotta be pragmatic and sensible.” - Local Health Chief Scott McLachlan

Our top doctors are concerned that the state could be reopening too soon after NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet chose to fast track the easing of some restrictions.

The Australian Medical Association has issued a warning that we should not move too fast too soon. NSW branch President Doctor Danielle McMullen says the warning is particularly true for regional areas like the Central West.

“I think it’s valuable to recognise that there has been a delay to vaccinations in some regional areas. A strong reminder to regional listeners that really means you need to take mask-wearing and social distancing seriously as we get back to shops and hospitality venues next week,” she said.

