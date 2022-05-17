'Top Gun: Maverick' Improves Upon The Original Movie In Every Possible Way

It’s a bold claim but we’re going to stand by it – Top Gun: Maverick might well be the best action movie to have come out this millennium!

The Tom Cruise-led sequel to the 1986 hit takes everything we loved about the original film and improves upon it in literally every possible way.

Maverick serves as a love letter to Top Gun while also standing well and truly on its own; while it pays homage to its predecessor, it doesn’t feel as though it’s leaning on it.

What caught us off-guard was the emotional depth the new flick brings to the table; without spoiling anything, a certain character's passing in the original film plays a big part in the sequel and helps to define Maverick (the character) as more than just a run-of-the-mill action movie hero.

While the film brings back a slew of familiar faces, it’s the new cast that really impressed us.

Unlike the original, each of the other pilots in the Top Gun academy are given screentime to define their characters, bringing an added layer of complexity to any of the dramas they’re facing as a team.

Now let’s talk about the aerial sequences…

They’re good. They’re really good.

We often found ourselves feeling as though we were on a rollercoaster, imagining the amount of g-force the members of Top Gun are experiencing as they undertake some of the most complex manoeuvres to have ever graced the silver screen.

Previous reports on the production of Top Gun: Maverick alluded to most of the stunts being done practically (as opposed to being done in post-production with CGI) and you know what? We’d believe it.

Overall, we’d say Top Gun: Maverick is a must-see.

If you’re tempted to watch it, it’s definitely worth viewing as a double-feature with the original (which is how we did it) … you will not be disappointed!

Top Gun: Maverick hits Australian cinemas on May 26th.

