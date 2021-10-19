Tornado Tears Through Central Queensland As Wild Weather Continues

Central Queensland continues to experience wild weather due to a surface and upper trough system.

On Monday severe storms and rain-drenched parts of Rockhampton and Gladstone with 64 millimetres recorded.

Tornado tears through CQ as wild weather continues

But the BOM’s Lauren Pattie says that wasn’t the only weather phenomena that hit the area on Monday.

“We did see a tornado which is quite interesting, it was at a place called Bracewell west of Gladstone there, with a supercell thunderstorm there, so they can cause a lot of damage, we don’t see a lot of them around Queensland, we get a few but certainly they can cause a lot of damage.”

Another severe weather warning has been issued for Rockhampton, Yeppoon, and Byfield, all to experience heavy rainfall, hail, and thunderstorms.

In contrast to that, the weather bureau has issued a severe fire weather warning for the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

