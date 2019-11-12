TOTAL FIRE BAN - But can I use my BBQ?

We are currently in a NSW statewide fire ban, which, in short, means don't use anything that involves flames or intense heat.

But sometimes some clarity is needed and yes their are exceptions.

So let's first address the title question, can you use your BBQ?

YES, under the right circumstances.

If it's an electric BBQ you can use it for cooking as long as it is under the direct control of a responsible adult, who is present at all times while it is operating, and no combustible material is allowed within two metres at any time it is operating.

What about a gas BBQ?

Again yes you can but you need to follow the rules strictly:

It is under the direct control of a responsible adult, who is present at all times while it is operating;

No combustible material is allowed within two metres at any time it is operating;

You have an immediate and continuous supply of water; and The barbeque is within 20 metres of a permanent private dwelling such as a home; or The barbeque is within a designated picnic area and the appliance is approved by Council, National Parks or State Forest.



BANNED ITEMS/ ACTIONS:

Fire pits, incinerators and some outdoor works such as welding, soldering, grinding or gas cutting

ALLOWED:

You can use a chainsaw, lawn mower or grass cutter in a suburban or built up area, but not in bushland or areas with non-green vegetation. The area must first be cleared of flammable material. You can use a generator.

Smoking is allowed outside but flicking a lit cigarette will result in a large fine and as the NSW Minister for Police said to us this morning "It's a bastard act of the first order"

The main takeaway here is that we are in a total fire ban for a reason, fires are so easily caused in the current weather conditions and it is everyone responsibility to use common sense and follow the rules to keep our country and people safe.

For more info on anything fire related check out: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au