Total Fire Ban Thursday, 19 March 2020

A Total Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for the Mallee, Wimmera and Northern Country tomorrow, Thursday, 19 March 2020.

Tomorrow's conditions in the Mallee will be warm with temperatures reaching the high 30s while the Wimmera can expect temperatures of low to mid 30s, winds of up to 45km/h and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s temperatures in the Northern Country will reach mid 30s with winds of up to 40km/h.

More info: https://t.co/PwTouu9Ut3 pic.twitter.com/DjNreZLhOe — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) March 18, 2020

State Duty Officer Jason Lawrence said the declaration of a TFB should act as a timely reminder that although summer has concluded, fire danger still remains.

“Tomorrow’s warm and windy conditions could make it difficult for firefighters to supress a fire should one start, therefore we are asking people in the Wimmera, Mallee and Northern Country districts to take heed of the Total Fire Ban conditions,” Mr Lawrence said.

“People need to be aware of the increased fire danger and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies.”

TFBs mean no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm on the day of the Total Fire Ban.

For more information on what you can and can't do visit the Can I or Can't I page on the CFA website.

Victorians should also make sure they have access to more than one source of information. They include:

- The VicEmergency App

- The VicEmergency website www.emergency.vic.gov.au

- The VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.