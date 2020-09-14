"Totally Unacceptable" | MG Slams Josh McGuire Over Foul-Mouthed Spray

Triple M's Mark Geyer has slammed Josh McGuire for his foul-mouthed spray aimed at referee Grant Atkins.

MG reckons McGuire should've not been sin-binned but rather be sent off for the ugly incident during the Cowboys' loss to the Storm on Sunday afternoon.

LISTEN HERE:

