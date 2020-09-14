"Totally Unacceptable" | MG Slams Josh McGuire Over Foul-Mouthed Spray
Triple M's Mark Geyer has slammed Josh McGuire for his foul-mouthed spray aimed at referee Grant Atkins.
MG reckons McGuire should've not been sin-binned but rather be sent off for the ugly incident during the Cowboys' loss to the Storm on Sunday afternoon.
This was part of MG's Good, Bad & Ugly from Round 18 which also included the Parramatta Eels & Sonny Bill Williams; hear the full chat below.