"Totally Unacceptable" | MG Slams Josh McGuire Over Foul-Mouthed Spray

Triple M's Mark Geyer has slammed Josh McGuire for his foul-mouthed spray aimed at referee Grant Atkins.

MG reckons McGuire should've not been sin-binned but rather be sent off for the ugly incident during the Cowboys' loss to the Storm on Sunday afternoon. 

This was part of MG's Good, Bad & Ugly from Round 18 which also included the Parramatta Eels & Sonny Bill Williams; hear the full chat below.

