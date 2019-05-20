Tough New Drink Driving Laws Come Into Effect In NSW Today

Tough new drink-driving laws come into effect today in NSW – meaning anyone caught drink driving will have their license suspended immediately.

From today – anyone caught drink driving will lose their license for three months and have a $561 fine.

The law also applied to those caught drug driving.

“Drivers who have an illegal level of alcohol in their blood or have used illegal drugs have no place on the road,” Transport and Roads Minister Andrew Constance said earlier this month.

At least 68 people have lost their lives due to alcohol-related crashes this year in NSW.

