Tough New Laws Introduced For Queensland Child-Sex Offenders

Queensland are set to introduce the countries toughest new child sex offender laws under a new legislation this week.

The state will soon have the nation’s longest monitoring periods for child sex offenders according to a new legislation.

First-time child sex offenders will be monitored for double the amount time currently set out in Queensland legislation.

The new legislation will see first-time offenders monitored for 10 years instead of five years.

Monitoring and reporting periods will also be doubled for repeat offenders from 10 years to 20 years with more serious offenders monitored indefinitely.

Queensland currently has the shortest monitoring and reporting periods for child-sex offenders of any Australian state since the laws were introduced by the Newman LNP Government in 2014.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the new legislation introduced by the Palaszczuk government will help Queenslanders to feel safer within their communities.

“These reforms will establish the longest, strongest, most comprehensive monitoring laws in relation to child sex offenders in the nation,” - Police Minister Mark Ryan

“Child sex offenders are among the most heinous of all, and they deserve to be subject to the longest, strongest and strictest monitoring and reporting regime in the nation.

“The community can be assured that in addition to these tough new laws, our world class police service, including the internationally acclaimed Taskforce Argos and the Queensland Police Service’s Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Group are relentless in targeting those who do harm to the most vulnerable members of society.”

