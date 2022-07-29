'Tough Times' Not Over For Warriors

Former Warriors coach Nathan Brown has reminded fans the "tough times" are still far from over for the struggling club.

While the Warriors have recently returned to their home ground at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, Brown explained on Triple M why it can't be forgotten that the squad is still living in Australia for the rest of the season.

"At the moment, they may be playing at home, but they're still living in Australia... there's still a lot of tough times," Brown said on Triple M.

