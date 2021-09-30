Tour Down Under Cancelled For Second Straight Year

Event Organisers say the Tour Down Under has been cancelled for the second year running, as the nation continues to battle with the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement by the organising committee, quarantine requirements for visiting riders, international border closures are reasons cited for the cancellation.

The cancelled event which was set to be held in South Australia, includes both the men's UCI World Tour and the women's UCI Pro Tour races.

"[The] Tour Down Under is a much-loved event on the world cycling and Australian sporting calendar and an important economic driver for South Australia," Events SA executive director Hitaf Rasheed said.

"We have fully explored all avenues.

"Unfortunately in the end it was the border closures and quarantine requirements for more than 400 people that make up the international teams that proved to still be too difficult to overcome."

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race is pending cancellation, meaning the first international cycling event in Australia since the start of pandemic is set to be the 2022 Road World Championships in Wollongong, scheduled to run its course over 18-25 September 2022.

