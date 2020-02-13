Tour Promoter Michael Gudinski Wants Adelaide Music Fans To Step Up And Support Live Music

This past week, Triple M Adelaide's Roo & Ditts have been asking the big question around Adelaide's live music scene.

Last week Green Day announced the Hella Mega Australian tour, although Adelaide wasn't on the tour schedule.

This isn't the first international act skipping South Australia on their Aussie tour plans and Triple M Adelaide are sick of it, kicking off a petition to get Green Day to come to Adelaide, read more here

Roo & Ditts had Australian music promoter, Michael Gudinski on the show to ask the person who plans the tours why Adelaide is constantly ignored and he said Adelaide music fans are to blame, saying; "I just hope Adelaide step up and buy some tickets...I understand why a lot of shows aren't coming there... Adelaide is so behind with ticket sales".

Catch up on the full interview:





Do you want to see Green Day and more music acts in Adelaide?

Sign the petition here





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:







