Tourism Australia Executives To Visit China In Bid To Lure Visitors

Tourism Australia are sending executives over to China in an effort to lure Chinese visitors back to Australia.

The country’s $12 billion tourism sector has plummeted after Chinese tourists stopped visiting Australia amid ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Australian tourism is also believed to have plummeted as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Former ambassador Cheng Jingye said in 2021 that Chinese tourists will stop visiting Australia due to disagreement over China’s attitude toward human rights and their own investigation into the Covid pandemic.

Tourism Australia have made the first move in enticing Chinese visitors back to Australia with Aussie businesses from Perth to North Queensland losing around 50 percent of their business.

According to Tourism Australia managing director Phllipa Harrison, Australia is set to roll out a new campaign targeting Chinese tourists.

“These meetings, and this initial campaign, will be crucial as we build up to the launch of a major campaign in China in the middle of the year,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

“With Chinese travellers starting to return to Australia now is the right time to visit our number one tourism market and meet with our longstanding partners.

Pre-Covid, Chinese tourists are estimated to account for 15 percent of the market annually.

