Tourism Industry Calls On Premier To Take Immediate Action To Protect State Forests

The tourism and outdoor adventure sector is calling on the premier to protect Tasmania's native forests.

More than a hundred and sixty global operators have signed an open letter addressed to Peter Gutwein as well as the ministers for tourism and climate change.

Coordinator at Blue Derby Wild Louise Morris says they have clear demands for the authorities.

“Our most urgent call is to stop the planned logging of forest that hold the Blue Derby mountain bike trails, which even the Government acknowledges is the jewel in the crown of Tasmanians mountain bike experience.”

This comes after a petition calling for the Premier to protect forests in Tasmania’s North East garnered close to 26,000 signatures.

The petition outlined the importance preserving the forests has on the Tasmanian economy.

“The success of the Blue Derby mountain bike trails has shown how creating outdoor and eco-tourism businesses that value our forests and wild places can revive a region, bringing new people to experience the wild places of Tasmania.”

A government spokesperson confirmed the planned logging had introduced measures to protect the trails.

