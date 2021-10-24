Tourism Industry Welcomes Border Reopening Plan

Tasmania’s tourism industry has welcomed the border reopening plan for interstate and overseas travellers.

From December 15 the state’s border will be open for quarantine-free travel, as long as travellers are fully vaccinated and have had a negative Covid test three days prior to travel.

The latest Tasmania briefing

Luke Martin from the Tourism Industry Council and says after months of the border opening and closing, it's great to have some certainty.

“A very clear message from the government that that will be the end of it, we will be proceeding with some sense of Covid normal travel, we certainly welcome it. A lot of businesses are losing a lot of money, it gives us the peace of mind that we can expect to have a robust summer.”

The government are reminding Tasmanian's who have not yet received their vaccination, that the best way to be protected when borders open up, is to be fully vaccinated.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.