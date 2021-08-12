Tourism Industry Worried About Lasting Impact Of Lockdowns Amid Current Outbreak

Tourism numbers are at an all-time low across central and coastal Queensland, sparking concern for the industry as a whole.

Bookings have dropped 45% since 2019, overall figures are increasingly alarming for planning a road out of the current COVID outbreak situation.

Tenancy has dropped 4% in the past year for Tourism Whitsundays,

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays, Tash Wheeler says business support packages are of great help. However, the backing of both state and federal government will assist wage support for workers.

"We need to see a combined approach from state government and federal government on wage support and what we're asking for is something similar to the job saver program offered in New South Wales.

Earlier this month, appointments were made to help support the recovery of the tourism industry in parts of Queensland from the pandemic.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the incoming members to the board were appointed to devise a plan for stabilising the industry.

“Queensland’s tourism industry is a vital contributor to the State’s economy and continues to be hit hard by the global pandemic,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“The new members of the Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) board join at a critical time in the recovery and rebuilding of Queensland’s tourism industry.

“They bring to the TEQ board an accomplished mix of industry leadership, regional knowledge, and media and marketing expertise.”

Additions to the board will oversee the harnessing of the domestic travel market within the once thriving land of coastal Queensland.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.