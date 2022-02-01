Tourism Sector Calls For International Border Restrictions To Be Lifted

Like a dinner party with no guests, Australia's tourism industry is feeling the brunt of the global pandemic.

On January 19, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a scheme encouraging backpackers on working holiday visas and international students to "come on down" to Australia.

Incentivising would-be travellers, the federal government revealed they would waive the $600 visa application fee, in a bid to ease workforce shortages caused by the Omicron variant.

Not without its 'red-tape', international tourists are not permitted to enter Australia without an exemption.

Meanwhile, that same week, the US joined the European unions in issuing a "code red", warning their citizens not to visit the land down-under, puts Australia in the same category as Egypt, Albania and Bolivia.

The move has left many in the tourism industry reeling.

Australia Today's Steve Price spoke exclusively with executive chair of the Australian Chamber - Tourism, John Hart on the repercussions of a closed international border.

"Yes, we're a dream destination and we've got lots of people offshore waiting to come...and we really need to welcome them - we need to have them back to our shores, so that our businesses can get back to business," Mr Hart said.

Listen to Steve Price speaks to Australian chamber tourism Executive Chairman John Hart as he calls for Australia's border restrictions to be lifted on tourists.

With 70,000 businesses gone under over the Covid period, the tourism industry is calling for international borders to be opened, urgently.

"We've lost $90 billion in revenue from international visitation, so we've got to get it back, and we've got to get it back fast". - John Hart

In a pre-budget submission, the Australian Chamber - Tourism strongly recommended extending financial support to tourism businesses still heavily impacted by government restrictions arising from Covid.

Further recommendations included removing various taxes and charges, increasing Australia Tourism funding to $240 million and extending the EMDG scheme.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the federal government's Department of Home Affairs said there has been "strong" demand for the working holiday-maker visas since the Canberra announced the fee waiver.

According to the department 2,032 working holidaymakers had landed on Australian shores between December 15 to January 17, while 18,378 were living and working in the country.

