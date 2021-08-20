Tourism Sector Calls To Ban Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Tasmania

The Federal Treasurer has weighed in on calls to ban unvaccinated mainlanders from entering Tassie.

The state's Tourism Industry Council is proposing the measures to keep the state COVID free, allowing only those who's had the jab to holiday here. Josh Frydenberg said they'll wait to see what the State Government says.

"I have no doubt that as more and more people get the vaccination, then businesses who have a say in who enters their premises will make decisions that they think is in the best interest for customers and staff," he said.

Board Chair Daniel Leesong says the sector needs to know it's safe when borders do open back up.

"It's a message about keeping the Tasmanian community safe, but also providing an operational environment where we can actually deliver what we do best and that's a great tourism experience," he said.

Meanwhile, the Premier says we need to be prepared should the virus hit, readying the state for lockdown if we need it.

