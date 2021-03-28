Tourism Whitsundays have today launched the next phase of the Work and Play in The Whitsundays campaign, aimed at enticing JobSeekers to come, and work across the Tourism, Hospitality and Agriculture industries in The Whitsundays. The campaign will show the many perks associated with living and working in The Whitsundays as well as the diverse offering from Tourism, Hospitality and Agriculture jobs.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler Talks About A New Plan To Get The Whitsundays Moving Again After COVID-19 Had A Big Affect On The Tourism Industry In The Whitsundays!