Tourist Pulled From Broadwater Dies In Hospital

A 25-year-old woman has died after being pulled unconscious from a popular swimming spot on the Gold Coast.

The woman, believed to be a tourist, was swimming with friends at the Southport Broadwater jetty when she failed to emerge from the water at around 4:40PM on Thursday afternoon.

A lifeguard from the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre performed CPR until emergency services arrived at the scene.

The 25-year-old was then transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors worked to save the woman using an automated chest compression device but she later passed away at the hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service supervisor David Morgan said the woman was believed to have been submerged in water for around 10 minutes.

