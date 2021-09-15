Townsville Aged Care Home Locked Down With Respiratory Outbreak

A Townsville aged care home has been thrown into lockdown after different kind of outbreak.

Ozcare Villa Vincent home have confirmed two patients with contracted a respiratory disease known as the human maetapneumovirus virus.

Able to cause a severe infection in the elderly as well as in those with pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases or a weakened immune system, the virus is an influenza-like illness.

Townsville Local News

Townsville public health unit director Steven Donohue said the situation was being monitored with three more residents displaying symptoms.

“The Townsville Public Health Unit is working with Ozcare Villa Vincent to monitor two cases of human metapneumovirus in residents at the facility,” he said.

“There is no public health risk to the community, and we are simply assisting Ozcare to limit transmission and protect their residents as they are elderly and therefore their health is more vulnerable.” - Steven Donohue

Not a stand-alone case, according to Queensland Health’s tropical population health unit there are two other nursing homes also affected by the virus.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.