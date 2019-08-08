Townsville Cheer Team Preparing For Global Stage Comp

The North Queensland Warriors have maxed out their trophy cupboard more times than we can count, and they’re about to do it again.

The Sister Tribe from the Warriors crew have wowed judges and now have an invite to the Summit in 2020.

The Summit is the largest invitation only cheerleading competition in the world, and we’re going to have local girls there representing Townsville!

Our Townsville girls aged between 10-16 will compete along side 25,000 other athletes from around the globe inside the ESPN Stadium in Disneyworld in 2020.

We are so proud of their efforts and wish them lots of luck!

CATCH UP ON MORE LOCAL NEWS NOW:

