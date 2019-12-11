Townsville Family Back With Fascinating Lights In 2019, With A New Cause

Thousands of locals do the drive past Michael and Crystal Lean’s house in Black River each year to see the phenomenal light and music show.

For years the ‘Blackview Christmas Lights’ have entertained North Queenslanders who are looking for the best Christmas lights around, and this year’s display will be supporting Love Your Sister due to Crystal’s breast cancer battle.

Love Your Sister is a million-strong village of everyday Aussies committed to vanquishing all cancers with hard science.

There’s 3 different options for you to be able donate and support Love Your Sister at the Blackview Lights.

1. The wishing well out front of the home each night

2. The donate button in the pinned post at the top of the Blackview Christmas Lights Facebook page

3. SMS the word 'BLACKVIEW' to 0437371371 and follow the prompts for the GiveEasy Fundie

There’s plenty of great music synced with this year’s light display including the huge 2019 hit “Old Town Road” and songs from Frozen 2.

Michael and Crystal are promising a jumping castle, snow cones, and face painting for their Open Night on Friday December 20.

