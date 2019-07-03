Townsville Firies Called To Kitchen Blaze In City Restaurant

Just before 3pm Townsville firies were called to a Flinders Street address to extinguish a blaze.

Clouds of black smoke hovered over the CBD while crews contained the fire and evacuated staff of the restuarant and nearby businesses.

It's believed the fire started in the kitchen of the Dynasty Chinese Seafood Restaurant.

No staff were injured during the fire.

Flinders Street was closed at the Denham Street intersection when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

