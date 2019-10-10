Townsville Girls Lining Up At The Crease For New Cricket Leauge

If there's a female in your life who is always bowling the family out in backyard cricket, or who has shoulders stronger than Hercules, this is for them!

Cricket action will be firing up at Riverway later this month, and it's giving more locals a chance to get out onto the pitch.

The first ever Heat Girls League will launch for under 13s and under 17s, with Queensland Cricket's Anthony Stewart hoping to see more young players joining the ranks.

Players of all skill and experience levels are encouraged to get involved in the iconic Aussie game.

It's only $80 to get involved with full details online now at playcricket.com.au

MORE LOCAL NEWS IS ONLINE ANYTIME!