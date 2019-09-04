Townsville Is Turning Purple Ahead Of Relay For Life 2019

Townsville’s 2019 Relay for Life event is just over a week away, so it’s time to turn your world PURPLE!

The colour of hope will be filling lunch rooms and offices across Townsville next week to show support of the community event which raises funds for those who have been impacted by cancer.

Already this year the Townsville community has raised over $60,000 with many schools, families, and workmates set to Celebrate, Remember, and Fight Back with Cancer Council Queensland next weekend.

This year Townsville’s Relay for Life theme ‘Lights, Camera, Relay!’ will see lots of creative costumes hitting JCU’s Joe Baker Field from 2pm September 14th -8am September 15th.

If you’d like to “paint your office purple” next Monday, you can register your info at this Facebook event, maybe we’ll paint our blue building purple?!

