Townsville! It's Almost Time For ECO FIESTA 2022

This year’s Eco Fiesta will take place from 4:30pm Saturday 4 June and from 9am Sunday 5 June, and will focus on pollinators - bees and birds, flowers, butterflies - and their importance within our community.

Save the date to celebrate 30 years of the Eco Fiesta at Anderson Gardens this June. This family-fun festival-style event, will showcase the latest and greatest in environmental tips, products and ideas!

The FREE event will include:

Guest speakers including Hannah Moloney from Gardening Australia

from The Buzz Video Festival

Beehive educational hub with free workshops

FREE Sprinkler Swap

Live entertainment

Delicious line-up of food trucks

Fun activities for the kids

Great range of market and exhibit stalls environmentally friendly encourage Townsville residents to live ecofriendly and smarter lifestyle.

The 30th anniversary celebration will bring keynote speakers, sustainable food and a new film festival to the largest botanic garden in Townsville.

Community and Cultural Development Committee chairperson Ann-Maree Greaney said the event would shine a spotlight on the role that pollinators play in Townsville’s natural environment.

“The buzz around town is that Council is planning a bee-focused Eco Fiesta for this June with thousands of native and European bees visiting,” Cr Greaney said, “Council has a longstanding commitment to increasing sustainable practices both in the organisation and across the city. We are lucky to live in such an ecologically diverse part of the world and it’s our collective responsibility to keep our land and ocean as pristine as possible. The Eco Fiesta has been running since 1992 and helps increase public awareness around environmental issues and how to increase sustainability around the home and in business.”

The event will also include a world record attempt of the Waggle Dance!

'What is a waggle dance', you say?

This dance is based on Honeybees and the way they communicate in a dance language called the ‘waggle dance’ to point out the location of resources that keep the hive alive!

There is something for the whole family, so make sure you get involved!

For more information visit: https://whatson.townsville.qld.gov.au/events/eco-fiesta-2022

Stay up-to-date with the latest Townsville news by following the Queensland Briefing on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: