Townsville Man Faces Manslaughter Charges Over Double Road Fatality

A 31-year-old Townsville man will face manslaughter charges over the deaths of two people in a double-fatality crash on Bruce Highway.

Ayden John McLennan is being charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of driving while disqualified over a fatal Collin on the Bruce Highway on June 23.

Mr McLennan allegedly drove his Land Cruiser into a line of stationary traffic, at around 12:15AM near Mutarnee.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 23-year-old Daniel Mitchell and 26-year-old Holly Stewart.

McLennan is believed to have driven his Land Cruiser into the back of Ms Stewart's Mazda 3, sending her car into the back of Mr Mitchell's Lancer.

Ms Stewart was killed instantly while Mr Mitchell passed away later from his injuries.

Ms Stewart is survived by her two young children, Myah and Theo.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested 31-year-old McLennan.

Mr McLennan's car was then searched by police where they recovered 25g of methamphetamine.

Mr McLennan has not since been released from police custody and will face court for drug related charges on August 24.

The 31-year-old is expected to face court in relation his manslaughter and driving charges in November.

Mr Mitchell was a popular Townsville bar-manager, while Ms Stewart was believed to have moved to Townsville only days before the incident.

