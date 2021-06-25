The Townsville man accused of killing a mother and a well-known bar manager by driving through a line of queued traffic on the Bruce Highway was set to remain behind bars.

Police allegedly found 25 grams of methamphetamine in Ayden John McLennan’s wrecked Land Cruiser following the horror crash on Tuesday night.

According to witnesses, McLennan’s four-wheel drive crashed into the back of a Mazda 3 before it rebounded and smashed into a Mitsubishi Lancer.

26-year-old mother-of-two, Holly Stewart, and 23-year-old bar manager, Daniel Mitchell, died at the scene.

McLennan faced the Townsville Magistrates Court on June 24, but would remain remanded until facing the court for a second time in August.

Townsville Man Involved In Tuesday Night's Horror Crash To Remain Behind Bars

