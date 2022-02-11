Townsville Man Linked To International Child Abuse Network Sentenced To Jail

A 33-year-old Townsville man has been sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison for his part in an international online child abuse network.

The 33-year-old fronted the Townsville District Court yesterday where he was found guilty of multiple charges in relation to child sexual abuse including one count of solicit child pornography material, two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and under 12, two counts of involve child in making child exploitation material and two counts of use carriage service to transmit child abuse material.

The man was arrested by the Brisbane Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team at his Mundingburra home on November 6, 2020.

The man’s arrest followed a thorough investigation as part of Operation Arkstone which probed child abuse videos which were being shared through a messaging app.

The large-scale, national operation was launched in February of 2020 after Eastern Command Child Protection Operations investigators placed a 30-year-old man under arrest on the Central Coast on child abuse charges.

The first arrest led to investigators identifying 56 chid victims through Australia who have since been removed from their dangerous situations.

Investigators have since arrested 25 alleged offenders in relation to the child abuse network and have charged them with 1,340 offences.

US Homeland Security have played a major part in the identification of the illegal network of sex offenders which has also resulted in a number of arrests in the United States.

According to AFP Constable Tom Clayworth, their main focus was to help children escape from dangerous circumstances.

“Each Operation Arkstone arrest led to more offenders being charged and more children being rescued from future harm,” - AFP Constable Tom Clayworth

The 33-year-old Townsville man will not be eligible for parole until August 10, 2022.

