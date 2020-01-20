Townsville Man Set To Ride Castle Hill For 24 Hours Before Racing Across America

Good luck, Al!

Article heading image for Townsville Man Set To Ride Castle Hill For 24 Hours Before Racing Across America

Instagram @teamjeffersonraamsolo

Townsville’s Al Jefferson is a multi-sport athlete who isn’t letting a steamy summer get in the way of his cycling ambitions.

On his long list of achievements is his 2019 attempt of Race Across America (RAAM).

Unfortunately only a few days into one of the longest running endurance sports events in the world, Al wasn’t able to go on due to illness, but he is returning in 2020 to face the race again.

To get set for RAAM, Al will tackle Castle Hill on January 31 as a little training session which will go for, aw ya know just a whopping 24 hours!

During the announcement video on Instagram, Al said local riders are encouraged to join in too.

“Come down and say G’day, kick my butt up the hill,” said Al.

You can watch the full video below and check out more of Al’s sensational cycling here.

Triple M Townsville

20 January 2020

Article by:

Triple M Townsville

thisistownsville
RAAM
cycling
Listen Live!
thisistownsville
RAAM
cycling
thisistownsville
RAAM
cycling
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs