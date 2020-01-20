Townsville Man Set To Ride Castle Hill For 24 Hours Before Racing Across America

Townsville’s Al Jefferson is a multi-sport athlete who isn’t letting a steamy summer get in the way of his cycling ambitions.

On his long list of achievements is his 2019 attempt of Race Across America (RAAM).

Unfortunately only a few days into one of the longest running endurance sports events in the world, Al wasn’t able to go on due to illness, but he is returning in 2020 to face the race again.

To get set for RAAM, Al will tackle Castle Hill on January 31 as a little training session which will go for, aw ya know just a whopping 24 hours!

During the announcement video on Instagram, Al said local riders are encouraged to join in too.

“Come down and say G’day, kick my butt up the hill,” said Al.

You can watch the full video below and check out more of Al’s sensational cycling here.