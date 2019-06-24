Townsville Overnight Temps Notching Up From Weekend Chill

It was a freezing cold weekend across North Queensland with some locals saying it was as cold as 5 degrees at their house!

We're certainly not used to those temps, and had to wear ALL our flanny shirts to get through the chilly mornings.

The socks and thongs fashion style may continue this week too, but you won't have to wear them for as long during the day.

With mostly sunny skies on the cards for Townsville, we'll have overnight lows of 15 and days hitting 26 degrees.

Friday looks like it'll be the most comfortable with a morning welcome of 18 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

In Ayr it'll take until Thursday for the mornings to feel warmer, but Ingham should feel a difference from Tuesday waking up to 15 degrees.

In Bowen the extra cold mornings will stay until Wednesday, so get ready for morning walks on the beach again!