Townsville Police Disgusted As Three Officers Attacked On Duty

Two men have been charged, following separate attacks on Townsville police.

A female officer was kicked in the face while putting a man into a police car at Rasmussen, and her colleague also punched in the face.

While in another attack an officer was kicked in the shoulder and hand at the Townsville hospital.

Townsville Police Acting Inspector Katie Turner has nothing but praise towards the officers for their commitment to the community.

"It's definitely quite concerning, and these officers are suffering injuries and then unable to assist members of the public and continue their duty if they are assaulted."

Both men have been charged, released on bail and will appear in court in July.