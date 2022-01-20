Townsville Police Launch 'Operation Nano' Targeting Reckless Behaviour

Townsville Police are today launching 'Operation Nano' following an abundance of of car theft in the area.

It comes after local residents raised concerns of several incidents of reckless road behaviour.

Rocks were reportedly thrown at vehicles near Cranbrook, before four stolen vehicles were seen "hooning and driving incredibly dangerous".

Queensland Police acting-Superintendent Brad Inskip said the criminal behaviour by repeat offenders in Townsville will face specific punishments.

“Tomorrow we are launching Operation Uniform Nano to continue to target recent serious offending of burglary and car theft,” Acting-Superintendent Inskip said.

“This anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated by police or the public and we thank the Townsville community for their ongoing support and to those who provided information.”

Police arrested a 15-year-old Kirwan girl on Tuesday night, charged with five counts of stealing, two counts of unlawful vehicle behaviour and one count of possessing tools used for burglaries.

“She is due to appear in Townsville Childrens Court on January 21,” Int. Inskip said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.