Townsville Public Are Helping To Return Family Photo To It's Owner

8 hours ago

The search has begun to return a moment captured in time to it's owner. 

A photo of a Grandfather and Grandchild has been found on Golflinks Drive in Kirwan, but who lost it? 

Townsville woman Jessica-Lee discovered the photo in Kirwan on Tuesday afternoon and was quick to start the search. 

She posted the photo to Facebook group Townsville Questions & Answers with this message:

"Hello everyone! I found this photograph on the footpath of Golflinks Drive in Kirwan. Hoping I can re-unite it with its owner as I think it might be missed.
Please send me an inbox if this is yours."

Do you recognise the family in the photo? 

