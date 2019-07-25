Townsville Recycling Business Doing Their Bit For Children Needing Prosthetics

Townsville's Reef Recycling have been rewarded us for turning our recyclables into cash, but now they are giving back in a different way.

The local business announced on Facebook yesterday that they are now doing their bit to help children in need.

Reef Recycling posted on Facebook, "proud to announce we are affiliated with the Lids4Kids charity and are now a collection point."

This means you can take your plastic lids down to Reef Recycling and they will be donated and converted into prosthetic hands for kids- amazing!

The initiative is active now and you can see the full list of lids that will accepted on the Reef Recycling Facebook page.

CATCH UP ON MORE LOCAL NEWS NOW: